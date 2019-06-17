Sioux City Fire Rescue asking community to complete survey

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue is asking residents to complete a community survey so they can better help the community.

The survey helps the department create its strategic plan for the next three years.

The survey asks people in the community to rate the services of the Sioux City Fire Rescue and programs offered by the department.

In the past, the department used physical surveys, but since going digital, they’ve gotten a better response.

“We want our next strategic plan to be a community-driven strategic plan,” Capt. Ryan Collins, the Deputy Fire Marshal. “We want to make sure that we’re getting the input from the community because essentially they are the taxpayer. We use taxpayer money to fund our programs and we want to make sure we’re doing what the community expects of us.”

