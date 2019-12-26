Sioux City Fire Rescue and Santa Claus spread Christmas cheer at local hospitals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a long night going down the chimneys, Santa Claus made a special stop at local hospitals in Siouxland.

Saint Nick was joined by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team at both MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Wednesday morning.

The group spreading Christmas cheer throughout the emergency, pediatric, and newborn units.

The special visit is to make sure all the kids and families spending the holiday in the hospital share in the Christmas cheer.

“I think it just gives them a sense of hope that other people still care about them and that the community is behind them and whatever they’re going through at this time,” said Wade Riley, spent Christmas at the hospital.

This is the first year that Sioux City Fire Rescue has done a holiday visit at the local hospitals, but they hope to make it a yearly tradition.