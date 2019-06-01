Sioux City Fire Rescue adds four new ambulances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Fire Rescue welcomed in four brand new ambulances to their fleet during a dedication ceremony Friday, May 31.

The new four by four vehicles will provide folks with safer emergency transport during Siouxland's unpredictable weather conditions. There are more safety features that are built-in the ambulances like more protection for roll over and crashes.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to over 2,500 calls in the first four months of this year and the new vehicles will help make sure folks who need to get to the hospital get there quickly and safely. Jim Haden, the EMS director of Sioux City Fire Rescue, explained more about what these new ambulance's mean to the department.

"They spend a lot of time in these ambulances with these patients, up to thousands of hours. The citizens deserve a good quality vehicle and so does the emergency medical people that are operating on them," said Haden.

The new ambulances will operate out of Station 1, Station 4, Station 3 and Station 5. In addition to the new ambulances, an enhanced loading method for the stretchers greatly enhance patient safety and reduce the chance of EMS Team injury.