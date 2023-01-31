SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (2:12 p.m.): According to the assistant fire chief, the driver was heading north when he noticed something strange. He drove his vehicle into the ditch after it began to smoke and was safely able to exit before it caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire chief said in instances such as this it is a good idea to pull into a ditch or somewhere similar in order to keep a burning vehicle off the road so the fire doesn’t spread to anyone driving nearby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The 185th assisted at the scene.

————————————————–

PREVIOUS: Sioux City fire officials are responding to what is being described as a ‘large vehicle fire’.

Officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Singing Hills Boulevard and Interstate 29 at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Smoke is visible at the scene and crews are actively working to get the fire extinguished. The vehicle that was on fire appears to be a semi-tractor.

The two right northbound lanes are currently being blocked off due to the fire, according to the Iowa 511 website.

KCAU 9 is awaiting to hear from officials on what may have caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. KCAU has staff at the scene and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.