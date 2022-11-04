SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City’s Westside.

A call came in at around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning for an RV that was on fire at the 1800 block of W. 2nd Street.

No one was inside the RV when crews entered the vehicle. Troy Hedlund, captain of Sioux City Fire Rescue said while fires like these are not extremely common, structure fires could be on the rise as the weather gets colder.

“Anytime we get this time of year when people are using heaters and furnaces and wood burners and things like that, it’s, that’s always a big issue you know with us,” said Hedlund. “You’re seeing a turn in the weather right now. Big temperature change and obviously things have been really, really dry and they still are.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Hedlund said foul play is not suspected.