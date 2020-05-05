Sioux City Fire Marshall says it could take weeks before official cause of Feed Energy plant fire is determined

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 is learning more about multiple calls over the weekend of residual flames and smoke at the Feed Energy plant in Sioux City that went up in flames last Friday.

Sioux City Fire Marshall Scott Kovarna said there were still flames on the first floor from the initial fire last Friday after the second floor collapsed on top of it, however, that part of the structure wasn’t safe for firefighters to go inside and investigate.

Kovarna also wants to assure people that all of the residual flames have now been put out.

“You’re usually going to have voids and areas that we just can’t get to extinguish them. Like I said, with the structural integrity that happened, we just can’t go in and try to go in like we usually would,” said Fire Marshall Kovarna.

Kovarna said it could take weeks before an official cause of the initial fire is determined.

He would also like to remind people to drive safely on that part of Cunningham Drive.