Sioux City Fire Department train for water rescues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fighting fires is the focus of Sioux City Fire and Rescue, but firefighters tackled a different kind of training the morning of June 29.

Sioux City has over 25 miles of waterways throughout the city, and accidents in the water happen all of the time. Sioux City Fire Department takes time every week to ensure they’re ready for a water emergency.

Officials are quick to remind that simple prevention can limit the chances of a rescue being needed.

“Basic boat safety, make sure everybody has life jackets. Operate safely with due regard to others, similar to if you were driving a car on the road,” said Jesse Smith, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The department said they average around two river incidents a year.

