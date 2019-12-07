Sioux City Fire Department donated coats to local non-profit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Fire Department is hoping to keep more people warm during the winter months.

The Sioux City Professional Firefighter Union, Local 7, donated dozens of coats and $500 to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

KCAU 9 was told that the donated money will be used to buy more winter coats for those in need.

“We have families that have growing children. So, as children get bigger, their old coats and their old clothing doesn’t fit them any longer and that clothing is expensive for some families to obtain, so were just really grateful,” said Jean Logan, Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The Community Action Agency helps thousands of people who have low income get back on their feet in the Siouxland area.