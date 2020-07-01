Sioux City fire crews respond to fire considered suspicious

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new home under construction in Sioux City’s Morningside neighborhood may have been intentionally set on fire Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. on June 30, Sioux City fire crews responded to a call on the 4600 block of Peters Avenue.

A new home that was being built was smoking and a small fire had been lit.

According to officials, the incomplete structure had been broken into and vandalized. This could be a possible case of arson.

“The way the scene is set up right now and the evidence that’s there, we’ll have an investigator determine that but where the fire was there would be no reason for a fire other than it being intentionally set,” said Dan Cougill of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Latest Stories