Sioux City fire crews rescue man stuck in bucket truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire crews were called to rescue a man stuck in a boom truck around 11:30 a.m. this morning.
Officials say a tree service operating a boom truck hit a live wire causing the truck to shut down, leaving the passenger stranded in the trees.
The incident happened on the 2800 block of S. Cornelia Street.
Officials say Mid-American Energy briefly shut the power down during recovering efforts.
No one was injured.
