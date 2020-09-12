Sioux City fire crews rescue man stuck in bucket truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire crews were called to rescue a man stuck in a boom truck around 11:30 a.m. this morning.

Officials say a tree service operating a boom truck hit a live wire causing the truck to shut down, leaving the passenger stranded in the trees.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of S. Cornelia Street.

Officials say Mid-American Energy briefly shut the power down during recovering efforts.

No one was injured.

