Sioux City fire crews battle house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City fire crews battled a house fire Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire just before 6 p.m. at a home at West 19th and Webster Street.

Dan Cougill, the assistant fire chief for Sioux City said it appeared that the fire started on the outside of the house that spread to the interior of the home, damaging the basement and the first floor.

Officials said that the residents of the house are safe.

