SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue celebrated its new training facility today.

The $900,000 building features moveable walls to practice search and rescue scenarios as well as three burn rooms. One of the burn rooms has seven different options for where a fire could be located.

The firefighters already dedicate many hours each year for training but Captain Richard Anderson said practicing in the old facility could get repetitive.

“Before it was go in turn left put the fire out or turn right put the fire out, having 7 different options, these guys are going to be guessing all the time. When we go into a fire, we don’t know where it’s at to begin with,” Anderson said.

More than 100 firefighters work for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Their new facility will also be used by Western Iowa Techincal Community College’s fire science program and the Sioux City Community School District career academy.