SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews responded to a fire at a Sioux City home early Tuesday morning

At around 1 a.m. fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on the 2400 block of W 5th Street.

When crews arrived, a mattress was on fire and had been placed outside the home.

All residents had already been evacuated from the building, but pets were still inside. Thankfully, officials said none of the animals were hurt.

While the cause of a fire can sometimes be tricky to identify, assistant chief Frank Fulton said that this time, the homeowner knew exactly what happened.

“the homeowner admitted what happened, he fell asleep while smoking in bed woke up to the mattress on fire, and drug it outside. The biggest takeaway for us is to have working smoke alarms in your house. Make sure you have them, make sure they work,” said Fulton.

This house did have smoke alarms but the fire was so small they didn’t detect the fire.

Fulton said the fire department offers free inspections of smoke alarms and encourages people to take advantage of that opportunity.