SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Sioux City’s Target on Saturday.

Emergency responders received a report of a rollover on the 5700 block of Sunnybrook Drive at 3:10 p.m.

A driver was reportedly heading south on Sunnybrook Drive when it collided head-on with a car that was attempting to turn.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was able to get out of the car safely before responders arrived on the scene.