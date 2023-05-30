SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Just before 5 p.m. the Sioux City Fire and Rescue answered a call for a trailer on fire at a Sioux City business.

According to Sioux City Fire and Rescue the trailer was initially reported to be inside the Americold building but upon arriving on the scene firefighters discovered the truck was on the outside of the building.

The truck’s refrigerator unit was on fire and crews were able to quickly douse the fire. The trailer was full at the time however the contents of the trailer are unknown at this time