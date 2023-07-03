SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On July 4, people across the nation will be celebrating independence day with fireworks and it’s important to remember they can be very dangerous.

Authorities urge people to keep a fire extinguisher nearby to extinguish fires that start from firework embers. It is also important to keep a gallon of water around to douse fireworks after they have been displayed.

A local firefighter said while fireworks are fun, kids need extra attention.

“For sparklers, I know its really popular with kids, they can reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit which can cause them to burn, make sure they’re supervised by an adult and also its important that we’re not consuming alcoholic beverages while we’re actually lighting off fireworks just for safety sake.” said John Nelsen of Sioux City Fire and Rescue.

People in Sioux City can discharge fireworks on July 3 until 11 p.m. and again July 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.