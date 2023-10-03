SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — From comedy and documentary to drama and horror, there’s a good chance film lovers will find something at the Sioux City International Film Festival.

The film festival kicks off on October 5.

Siouxlanders can reserve their seats online at this link or before showtime at the Promenade Cinema. There’s more information about the festival at siouxcityfilmfest.org. Below is a list of films and their showtimes.

October 5

7:30 p.m. –LOVE… RECONSIDERED Genre: Comedy, Romance

A Q&A with the filmmakers follows.

October 6

12 p.m. – Documentary block, theater 8: What the Wings Bring , Who’s the Guy in the Back , Friday Night Blind, A Colonial Trading Woman: Margaret Hardenbroeck Philipse, A river Called Home, At 7, HAULOUT.

3 p.m. – Drama 1 block, theater 8: Ella, Swallow Flying to the South, Faranak, Jerome, What I Need, Homesick, HIT, The Fuse.

3 p.m. – Comedy block, theater 14: GORDITX, Give Way to the Right, Pickersville House of Talent, Whole, P@assword Problems, Something Imaginable, Brenda, BRUNO.

7 p.m. – Drama 2 block, theater 8: Half-Meter, When There Were Trees, The Bathtub, Cash Only Best Buddies, Into the Valley.

7 p.m. –Horror/Thriller/SCI-FI/Fantasy block, theater 14: The Tell-Tale Heart, Jingle Hell, Unwelcome, SABORRRR!, Run, Hyde, THE UNQUIET DEAD, Melancholy Darkness, CARLY DOLLS, Third Wheel.

October 7

12 p.m. – Drama 3 block, theater 8: Martyr of a Forgotten Dream, Fish, Brother, Sparkle, My Over There, Punch, THE VAN, Bus Girl.

12 p.m. – Horror/Thriller/SCI-FI/Fantasy encore, theater 14: The Tell-Tale Heart, Jingle Hell, Unwelcome, SABORRRR!, Run, Hyde, THE UNQUIET DEAD, Melancholy Darkness, CARLY DOLLS, Third Wheel.

3 p.m. – Drama 1 encore, theater 8: Ella, Swallow Flying to the South, Faranak, Jerome, What I Need, Homesick, HIT, The Fuse.

3 p.m. – Comedy encore, theater 14: GORDITX, Give Way to the Right, Pickersville House of Talent, Whole, P@assword Problems, Something Imaginable, Brenda, BRUNO.

7 p.m. – Awards, theater 8.

October 8

12 p.m. – Drama 3 encore, theater 8: Martyr of a Forgotten Dream, Fish, Brother, Sparkle, My Over There, Punch, THE VAN, Bus Girl.

1 p.m. – Documentary encore, theater 14: What the Wings Bring , Who’s the Guy in the Back , Friday Night Blind, A Colonial Trading Woman: Margaret Hardenbroeck Philipse, A river Called Home, At 7, HAULOUT.

3 p.m. – Awards encore, theater 8.

4 p.m. Drama 2 encore, theater 8: Half-Meter, When There Were Trees, The Bathtub, Cash Only Best Buddies, Into the Valley.