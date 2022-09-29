SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The longest running film festival in Iowa kicked off Thursday night.

The 17th Annual Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF) started it’s four day event with a screening of the film Score: A Film Music Documentary.

KCAU 9 spoke with the director, Matt Schrader, before the premiere of his film about what it means to be at SCIFF.

“The unique thing about this festival is that it’s built around music, and music in film and the way that kind of relationship works. Which is not that something that’s explored as much as you think that it should be. But it’s a really powerful emotional art form and so we’re really excited this festival is focusing on that for this year” said Schrader.

The film festival will continue showcasing films as well as having workshops and Q&A panels throughtout the weekend.See the schedule by clicking here.