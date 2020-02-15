Sioux City FFA Chapter receives $1,500 FCSAmerica Working Here grant award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s FFA Chapter received the FCSAmerica Working Here grant award presented by Farm Credit Services of America to continue making a difference in Siouxland.

The $1,500 grant will be used to purchase traditional supplies that support the professional development of students and create opportunities for project development.

The chapter was created by the students and staff in the Sioux City Career Academy ag pathway.

Their mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The Sioux City FAA enables students to gain hands-on experience that broadens the agricultural knowledge and skills through classroom instruction, field trips, and lab experiences.

Farm Credit Services of America is a financial cooperative that promotes rural America with grants that benefit agriculture education.

