Sioux City Fencing Club hosts 15th annual tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Are you in the mood to take a stab at a new sport?

The Sioux City Fencing Club hosted its 15th annual tournament on Saturday. Around 50 competitors from all around the Midwest converge on Sioux City to test their metal and reunite with others they can share their passion.

“Don’t get to see these guys very often so when they come to our tournament, it’s good to see old friends, we see these guys at other tournaments in the Midwest and even sometimes when we go to national tournaments. So, it’s good to see how have improved over their performance last year and it’s good to see new faces as well,” said Doug Jauer of the Sioux City Fencing Club.

Sioux City Fencing is always looking for new members of any age.