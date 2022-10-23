SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Sound and Style festival is bigger than ever bringing in fashion trends to the Siouxland area.

Siouxlanders filled the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple for the second annual Sound and Style festival with a full gambit of fashion trends and local artists.

Ron Emory’s band opened the show which served as a fundraiser for the nonprofits such as the Sioux City Conservatory of Music. The event organizer’s goal was to help support local up-and-coming artists.

“It’s so emotional because I have people that support us and then I have students that are getting inspired by each other,” said event coordinator Gia Emory, My husband’s band is playing my favorite record, Beneath the Shadows, on the stage show.”

The fashion show featured outfits from all over the country and from local designers.