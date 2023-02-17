SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Farmers Market has begun to make announcements for this 2023 season, including the opening date.

The farmers market said in a release that it will be opening on May 3 and will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 28.

Additionally, the Sioux City Farmers Market will be hosting an organizational meeting open to vendors and the public on February 21 at 6 p.m. inside the Downtown Sioux City Public Library.

The farmers market said that they are looking to add food trucks, and vendors with pastries, bread, fruit, art, crafts, plants, dairy products, and other products to join the 2023 Sioux City Farmers Market.

The farmers market is run by a local non-profit Buy Fresh Buy Local – Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S). They said that they plan to update vendors on the success of last season and share plans, changes, and improvements for 2023. They will also use the meeting as an opportunity to introduce themselves to potential new vendors.

The farmers market will return to its location at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue. More information is available on the farmers market’s website.