SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Farmers Market will open on May 6 and its staff will implement heightened protocols to protect the safety of its patrons, staff, and vendors.

Officials said the farmers market has always been attentive to food safety and responding to the COVID-19 situation with increased protocols that include:

Portable handwashing stations

Hand sanitizing stations

COVID signage

Effective market-wide use of food safety gloves, masks, and adjustments to the market layout

We love that our event is historically a social one but with no special event programming at this time, our core role remains: provide a safe space for patrons to make quick and purposeful trips to get local products. From the Sioux City Farmers Market

The Farmers Market will be located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue on the Tyson Center parking lot from May 6 until October 31 on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.