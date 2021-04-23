Sioux City Farmers Market to open May 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Farmers Market is returning in the coming weeks.

It will be at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue on the parking lot suite of the Tyson Events Center and will open for business at 8 a.m. on May 5.

Market organizers said they will have a core group of vendors from 2019 & 2020

returning and some interesting new products, hoping to continue to help the it grow.

Thanks to vendors growing in their greenhouses, organizers expect a variety of products early in the season, including starting plants for people’s own garden, as well as honey and asparagus.

The market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays every week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 5 and end on October 30.