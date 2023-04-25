SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Buy Fresh, Buy Local — Siouxland, Inc. is hosting its final organizational meeting on April 26 ahead of its opening on May 3.

The meeting will give volunteers of the organization a chance to get everything ready for the market ahead of the opening. The meeting will be used to talk about the successes of last year and improvements that are being added to the farmers market this year.

The Farmers Market is held each year at the Tyson Center Suite Parking Lot, which is located on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue. It will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The market will remain open until October 28.

The market is still looking for vendors including food trucks, pastries, bread, fruit, art, crafts, plants, and dairy products to join the farmers market. The market is part of the Iowa Buy Local Buy Fresh initiative.