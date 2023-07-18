SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Farmers Market will relocate over the weekend to allow for RAGBRAI, organizers said.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Sioux City Farmers Market will temporarily be at the Great Southern Bank’s parking lot at 329 Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City, according to a release from the Sioux City Farmers Market.

Organizers said the temporary move is so that RAGBRAI can be set up before the Sunday morning kick-off in Sioux City.

“We are so excited to be the starting point for RAGBRAI L!” Market Manager Becky Barnes said. “All the vendors are looking forward to welcoming riders to the Siouxland area.”

The Sioux City Farmers Market will return to its usual location next Wednesday, July 26, just west of the Tyson Events Center.

The Farmers Market takes place Wednesdays and Saturday through the summer with the last market happening October 28.