SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Farmers Market is opening for the 2023 season Wednesday, May 3.

The Farmers Market will be open through the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street in the Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot.

On the Sioux City Farmers Market website, they have 32 vendors listed.

The Farmers Market is run by a local non-profit Buy Fresh Buy Local – Siouxland, Inc. The organization held its final organizational meeting on April 26, giving volunteers a chance to get everything ready for the market ahead of the opening.

The Sioux City Farmers Market will run through October 28.