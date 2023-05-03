SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the arrival of warmer weather comes the return of a Sioux City favorite, the Sioux City Farmers Market.

Wednesday morning, people were coming and going from the various vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items.

The Farmers Market will be open through the summer on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street in the Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot.

The Sioux City Farmers Market will run through October 28.