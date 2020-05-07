Sioux City Farmers Market opened under special guidelines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Farmers Market has officially opened for the 2020 season.

The Farmers Market will be taking place at the parking lot of the Tyson Events Center, but there is a new focus on safety precautions this year. There will be handwashing stations placed throughout the area and adjustments to the typical market layout. Vendors are being encouraged to wear masks and gloves.

This year, unlike years in the past, organizers are asking patrons to come, buy the food they want, and leave, saying this is no longer a social event, but one of necessity.

For now, organizers are only allowing produce and other food vendors at the market.

“Stop and shop, and we’re asking you to leave quickly after your purchases. So we don’t want you to hang out, although, we would love to have you do that, this year’s a little different so, we’re asking you to make your purchases and leave in a quick manner,” Market Manager Becky Barnes said.

Craft vendors are being asked to sell their products online.

The Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October.