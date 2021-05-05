Sioux City Farmer’s Market kicks off new season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As more things return to normal, the Sioux City Farmer’s Market can be added to the list.

Food trucks, produce vendors and craft vendors came out for the market season.

After having a shortened season last year, they’re excited to welcome the public back.

“So I’m most excited to see everybody, I know last year a lot of people were stuck at home, just to see those regular patrons that come down,” said Becky Barnes.

This Saturday, the market will have even more vendors and will host the Siouxland Cyclists Bike Rodeo Event.