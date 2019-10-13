Sioux City Farmer’s Market host Fall Fest activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fall is here and what better way to celebrate the season than with Fall Fest?

The City of Sioux City and some local businesses have teamed up to welcome the coming of fall and colder temps in spectacular fashion.

Over at the Sioux City Farmers Market, they had great activities for families to participate in like painting, costume contests and all the pumpkins anyone would need.

“We love being down here, it’s a really fun family activity, come down with the kids, have some breakfast, do some shopping and just get submerged into the culture of the farmers market,” said market manager, Becky Kempers.

The Festivities continue Sunday at Cone Park starting at 9 a.m.

