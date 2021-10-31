Sioux City Farmers Market finished for 2021 season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Farmers Market officially closed Saturday for the 2021 season.

As the weather turns cold, vendors spent their last event over by the Tyson Events Center.

Throughout the season, many produce vendors had sales on home-grown goods along with food trucks that serve patrons.

“All of their information can be found on our website farmersmarketsiouxcity.com, all of their contact information is there too. Their sales don’t stop here, so they keep selling through the winter, so be sure to check that out,” said Farmers Market Manager Becky Barnes.

If you’d like to support your favorite vendor, you can visit this website for more information.

Applications for new market vendors will open in February next year.

