SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the colder temperatures coming to Siouxland, outdoor markets are wrapping up their season.

Better hurry to get your fresh produce. The last day for the Sioux City Farmer’s Market is Saturday, October 27.

Despite the dry growing season, vendors are offering fall produce like pumpkins and squash.

Even though the market is closing for the season, many vendors will still have items available over the winter.

“So, in the off season if you want to find any of our vendors you can visit our website at farmersmarketsiouxcity.com and also visit our Facebook page at Sioux City Farmer’s Market,” said Becky Barnes of the Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but Barnes said she’s confident that this year’s market performed very well.