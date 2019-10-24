Sioux City Farmer’s Market ending for season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s hard to believe November is just around the corner, and that also means Siouxlanders will be saying goodbye to a seasonal favorite.

Tuesday was one of the last days folks can pick up fresh fruit, veggies, and other local good from the Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

Several people braved the cold and drizzly fall weather to pick up some of the season’s final goods.

Organizers say while it’s sad to put away the tents, it was a great year for the market.

“Um, it’s crazy. It went by a lot faster than the previous years I’ve been here, but it went really well. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from our vendors as well as a lot of support from the community,” said Becky Kempers, Sioux City Farmer’s Market.

The Sioux City Farmer’s Market will have its last day of 2019 on October 26 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It’ll start up once again in early May of next year.