SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City family is asking for your help to celebrate someone’s 102nd birthday.

Dorothy Edwards is a resident of Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City and will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on April 19.

Instead of having a party, her family has set up a PO Box for people to send her birthday cards.

If you’d like to send Dorothy a birthday card, please send them to this address: P.O. Box 2754 Sioux City, IA 51106