SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — No Foot Too Small (NFTS) is helping celebrate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day with its annual Wave of Light ceremony in Sioux City.

According to a release from NFTS, the celebration will take place on October 15, at 7 p.m. at Miracle Field. The event is free and family-friendly.

The event started in 2003 as part of the Lights of Love campaign. The International Wave of Light tradition encourages people to light candles at 7 p.m. while the names of babies lost are honored as part of a community vigil.

Families who would like to have their angel’s name read aloud during the program are encouraged to pre-register. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the in-person event, there will be a Facebook livestream where families can attend virtually. Anyone interested in the virtual event is encouraged to visit the event page or the NFTS Facebook event.

To learn more about NFTS, click here.