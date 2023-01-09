SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families were treated to some free fun indoors at the Long Lines Family Rec Center Sunday night.

People could grab a meal, play games, participate in raffles and even scale the climbing wall at Family Fun Night.

For more than 20 years, Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network has worked to make the community a better place with the help of volunteers and local donations for events like this.

Neighborhood Network President Rick Arnold told KCAU 9 what makes the event special.

“That we can have a fun time here in Sioux City, not cost anything. We can hang out with everybody from all walks of life and have a fun time doing it and get along, also get to know some great officers and great firefighters,” Arnold said.

The Neighborhood Network is always looking for volunteers and plans to host its next event, the Family Swim Night, in June.