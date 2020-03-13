Sioux City facilities making changes to reduce impact of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Working with the Siouxland District Health Department and following the guidance by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health, the city of Sioux City is trying to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The city said that there will be more cleaning and disinfecting efforts made in all city facilities. While city staff will continue to deliver services, the city asks residents and businesses to use online services as often as possible.

Even with no confirmed cases in Woodbury County, some city facilities and services are making changes. Below is a list of those changes. Also, facilities will remain open during regular hours unless otherwise noted.

Airport: American Airlines shared an update available on the Sioux Gateway Airport’s website and the airport Facebook page regarding adjusted flight schedules, cleaning procedures, etc. Daily cleaning of commonly touched surfaces continues.

Art Center: The Hands On! Gallery is closed until further notice.

Convention Center: Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair postponed to May 3, CEF of Siouxland event, Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention and Women’s Night Out canceled.

Customer Service: City Hall will remain open, however, residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online or by phone at 279-6132 option 1.

Housing: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged with staff by appointment only and use the online application.

Human Rights: Face-to-face meetings should be arranged by appointment only until March 27.

Parks & Recreation: The ibp Ice Center will be closed for all programming and rentals March 8-13. The 10th Annual Curling Classic will proceed as scheduled.

The Long Lines Family Rec Center: It will be closed March 13-20 for court rentals and climbing wall reservations. Recreational programming is suspended for Long Lines and will be potentially made up at a later date.

Public Libraries: Programming will be suspended beginning Monday, March 16, games and puppets have been removed, limiting groups in the meeting rooms and extending renewals and overdue fines. A book repository is available outside of each library location for returns.

Public Museum/Sgt. Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center: The Big Dig! Fossil dig box is temporarily closed, History at High Noon and the Siouxland Street Project meeting is postponed to a date to be determined.

Transit: Buses remain on schedule with added cleaning of seats and highly touched surfaces.

Tyson Events Center & Orpheum Theatre: Staff are working, in conjunction with the respective event partners, to reschedule all events between March 13 through March 31. Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets and visit the Tyson Events Center’s website or the Orpheum Theatre’s website as well as the venue social media accounts for real-time updates on events. As of right now, the PrimeBank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will remain open.

Any Iowans with questions about COVID-19 can call a public hotline at 211.