Sioux City facilities close to general public after disaster emergency proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After Governor Kim Reynolds proclamation of disaster emergency concerning COVID-19, several Sioux City facilities have announced their closure to the general public beginning 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The following city facilities will be closed to the public through Tuesday March 31.

City Hall (405 6th Street)

Central Maintenance Garage (1821 18th Street)

Long Lines Family Rec Center/Parks & Recreation Office (401 Gordon Drive)

Parks Maintenance (1821 18th Street)

Parking Enforcement (419 Jones Street)

Streets Administration (1723 18th Street)

Utilities – Sanitary Sewer (1921 18th Street)

Sioux City Convention Center (801 4th Street)

Sioux City Assessor (620 Douglas Street)

Wastewater Treatment Plant (3110 S. Lewis Blvd.)

Water Treatment Plant (1101 Tri View Ave.)

The City remains fully operational and in limited cases the public may schedule appointments with staff. A Staff Directory is available at siouxcity.org

Emergency services will continue and there are no changes in service at the Sioux Gateway Airport, City Transit or the Landfill (Citizen’s Convenience Center) at this time.

The parking ramp located at 3rd & Pearl Streets next to the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is closed. All other public parking ramps and skywalks remain open downtown.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with limited office staff. Officers will remain on the streets for any emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by phone at 279-6132, Option 1 or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the Library parking lot.

The Customer Service Center will waive all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines until March 31.

The City continues to partner with the Siouxland District Health Department and follow the guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in Sioux City.

A public hotline is available for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.

