Sioux City extending waiving of late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines through May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is extending the waiving of all late penalties and fees for utility bills and parking fines through the end of May.

The city’s Customer Service Center had previously waved the penalties and fee through April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have extended it due to the continueance of the virus.

Residents are still encouraged to pay utility bills and parking tickets online, by calling 279-6132 and selecting Option 1, or by using the utility billing drop box located on 6th Street on the north side of the Library parking lot. There are also drop boxes at all Sioux City Hy-Vee stores and the northside Fareway.

With city facilities remain closed to the general public, services are still operational. To reach a city staff member, residents can use the staff directory on the city’s website.

