Sioux City Expo Center on track for completion in July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A major Siouxland venue under construction in the old stockyards is on track for completion.

The Siouxland Expo Center is going up and officials say it’s on schedule to be completed in July, with the 100-thousand square foot building fully enclosed by February.

Project leaders believe the center will provide another economic boost for the city.

“It’s just another of those quality of life issues for Sioux City-ians. We’re hoping with a facility like this, we can put on expositions, soccer tournaments, we can put on conventions to keep people in Sioux City, and to attract other people,” Dirk Lohry, of the Siouxland Expo Center, shared.

The Siouxland Expo Center is being built for just over $12 million and will be home to indoor turn sports and recreational activities, as well as, a variety of trade shows.

