Sioux City Explorers to launch fireworks display from Sertoma Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Lewis and Clark Park is normally filled with Explorer’s fans this weekend, but not this year due to COVID-19.

Most of the American Association suspended play for the summer, but that isn’t keeping the team from hosting its annual holiday fireworks display.

With the help of several community partners, this year’s display will launch from the water tower at Sertoma Park starting around 10:15 on Saturday night.

“The good thing is that we now have an actual set time for the fireworks to go off instead of last year with 13 innings and not having them go off until midnight. Pretty much anywhere here around the Singing Hills area is a good vantage point,” Explorer’s Media Relations Connor Ryan said.

Ryan added that the parking lot at Lewis and Clark Park will be open, but much of the lot remains under construction.

Patriotic music accompanying the fireworks will be available on FM radio station Y101.3.

