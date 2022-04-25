SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Springtime is here and that means baseball season is back in Siouxland, along with an issue currently being faced by the Sioux City Explorers.

It may not have felt like baseball season Monday with temperatures that were in the 30s and 40s but in just a few weeks the Sioux City Explorers will be ready to play ball.

Before a single pitch is thrown, several players will need to find a place they can call home for the summer.

Steve Montgomery has managed the Explorers since 2014 and talked about how critical of a role host families play during the course of the season.

“Guys coming here for three, four, five months seasons and not making a lot of money and we all know how the housing market is apartments and everything like that so them opening their homes and treating them just like family members is huge for our success,” said Montgomery.

Diana Stokes serves as the team’s host family coordinator and has hosted players with her husband for more than 20 years. She talked about the unique relationship that’s formed with the player throughout the summer.

“I call em our summer boys, boys of the summer, and you get a great opportunity with them,” said Stokes. “You never lose that bond, you bond with them and they become part of your family even when the season ends.”

Stokes said the team is looking for a total of 25 families this year and with players reporting for spring training on May 4, the deadline to find help is fast approaching. She said anyone who registers to host players will receive a free season ticket pass.

Montgomery said the team’s roster will fluctuate over the summer but that even a week spent with a player creates long-lasting memories.

“It’s a special bond and it’s a bond that’s irreplaceable. You see these guys move on and whether they go to the big leagues o go on to work for a bank, I mean, you always keep in touch with your host families,” said Montgomery.

Stokes said an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park and for questions related to becoming a host family, contact Diana at (712) 490-4188 or the Explorers’ office line at (712) 277-9467.