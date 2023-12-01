SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Around the country, veterinarians are seeing an increase in an unidentified sickness in dogs. KCAU 9 talked with local animal care experts to find out how people can protect their pets.

“It doesn’t show up with anything we know at this point in time,” said Pamela Cuevas, associate veterinarian at the Family Pet at Perry Creek animal hospital.

Dogs across the country are coming down with a mystery respiratory disease similar to kennel cough.

“It is a cough that doesn’t respond to our usual treatments that takes longer to clear up,” Cuevas said, “They can be very, very sick, but most of them just kind of have a lingering cough.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association has received reports of the illness from 14 states. So far none of the tri-states have been affected.

The highly contagious disease is most commonly found in heavily populated areas and is spread through large groups of dogs.

“It’s where dogs tend to congregate,” Cuevas said. “So, dog parks, doggy daycare, boarding.”

Local dog daycare Morningside Happy Tails is making sure the staff is doing everything possible to keep Siouxland dogs safe ahead of the holiday season.

“Deep cleaning to making sure that we’re doing that extra effort to keep everything clean,” said Michael Lyon, owner of Morningside Happy Tails. “To do what we can to make sure that it’s minimized.”

Pet owners are encouraged to stay up to date on their dog’s vaccinations and monitor any changes in behavior before taking them to a boarding kennel.

“Making sure that if there is any changes in their behavior, from coughing, just any changes that they see,” Lyon said. “Making sure that they’re staying home, or that we’re separating those dogs and removing them from the groups.”

If your pet is displaying any symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and difficulty breathing, contact your veterinarian.