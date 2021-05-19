‘Animal contact’ cause of Sioux City power outage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) – Officials with MidAmerican have released more information about a power outage in Sioux City that’s affecting more than 1,400 people.

MidAmerican officials said due to animal contact around 10:53 a.m., a substation near 700 block of Floyd Boulevard lost power. It affected more than 1,400 customers, and crews are on-site, expecting to restore power by 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS: The MidAmerican Power Outage map is displaying an outage near downtown Sioux City.

According to the map, 1,475 customers are without power.

The map shows 2 outages near 11th Street and Lewis Boulevard.

Photo Courtesy of MidAmerican Power Outage Map (Photo taken at 11:16 a.m.)

Officials with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are running generators at the moment due to power loss.

This is a breaking news story, KCAU 9 News will update when we have more information.