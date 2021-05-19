‘Animal contact’ cause of Sioux City power outage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

11th Street and Floyd Boulevard, Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) UPDATE (12:08 p.m.) – Officials with MidAmerican have released more information about a power outage in Sioux City that’s affecting more than 1,400 people.

MidAmerican officials said due to animal contact around 10:53 a.m., a substation near 700 block of Floyd Boulevard lost power. It affected more than 1,400 customers, and crews are on-site, expecting to restore power by 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS: The MidAmerican Power Outage map is displaying an outage near downtown Sioux City.

According to the map, 1,475 customers are without power.

The map shows 2 outages near 11th Street and Lewis Boulevard.

Photo Courtesy of MidAmerican Power Outage Map (Photo taken at 11:16 a.m.)

Officials with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s said they are running generators at the moment due to power loss.

This is a breaking news story, KCAU 9 News will update when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories