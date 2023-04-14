SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Engineers provided an update of several construction projects around Sioux City. A project description and status update for each is below.

30th Street and Pierce Street Area Storm Sewer Improvements

This project is the full reconstruction of Pierce Street between 29th Street and 30th Streets, 30th Street between Pierce Street and Douglas Street, Douglas Street between 30th Street and 31st Street, and 31st Street between Pierce Street and Grandview Boulevard. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections, and cross street connections. Construction is anticipated to start in early July 2023. Project completion is anticipated for September of 2024.

Alicia Avenue Paving Improvements Project

This project includes paving the existing gravel Alicia Avenue south of 225th Street to the Southbridge Rail Yard totaling approximately 2,500 linear feet including a cul-de-sac at the south end. A left turn lane for westbound traffic on 225th Street and storm sewer utility improvements along Alicia Avenue will also be included as part of the project. Construction started on April 10, 2023 and is to be completed in July 2023.

Dale Street Park / Community Gardens Parking Lot Improvements Project

This project includes the construction of a parking lot on Dale Street south of 16th Street that will serve the Dale Street Park and the Community Gardens. A pedestrian signal and crossing will also be installed with this project. Construction will start in May 2023 and be completed in June 2023. This project was awarded to KP Construction, Inc. on November 7, 2022, in the amount of $159,675.00.

Dodge Avenue Reconstruction (South Rustin Street to South Cecelia Street)

This project is the full reconstruction of Dodge Avenue between South Rustin Street and South Cecelia Street. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections, and cross street connections. A contract was approved with Steve Harris Construction on February 6, 2023 in the amount of $2,350,950.59. Construction on this project started on April 3, 2023 and is anticipated to be complete in September of 2023.

Elk Creek Road Construction

This project includes the construction of new roadway paving, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer force main. This project was awarded on February 13, 2023 for $831,778.75 to Hulstein Excavating, Inc. Construction is anticipated to begin on April 17, 2023 and is expected to be complete in July of 2023.

FY 2023 Annual Sidewalk Ramp Project

This project is the construction of sidewalk ramps at the intersections of West 7th Street and Burton Street, West 19th Street and Berry Street, and West 19th Street and Harris Street. This project was bid on March 28, 2023. Construction is planned to start in summer of 2023 and be complete in September of 2023.

Glen Oaks Panel Patch (Teton Trace to Chambers Street)

This project includes the construction of paving patch repairs and intake replacements on Glen Oaks Boulevard from Teton Trace to Chambers Street. This project will be bid on April 11, 2023 and construction is anticipated to begin in the summer with completion anticipated to be spring 2024. The project has a required completion date of June 1, 2024.

Hamilton Boulevard (West 3rd Street and Tri View Avenue) Paving Improvements

This project includes the construction of concrete panel repairs at Tri View Avenue and West 3rd Street on Hamilton Boulevard. Additionally, at West 3rd Street new ADA sidewalk ramps and raised median pavement will be installed as part of this project. This project was awarded on October 24, 2022 to Mark Albenesius, Inc. for $338,930.00. Construction is planned to start at Tri View Avenue on May 22, 2023. Work will be staged to avoid conflicts with the planned RAGBRI route on Hamilton Boulevard.

Highway 75 and Leech Avenue Watermain (Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive)

This project includes the construction of new watermain from the intersection of Highway 75 and Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive. This project was awarded on April 18, 2022 to Bainbridge Construction for $674,115. Work is planned to resume on April 17, 2023 and is anticipated to be complete in July of 2023.

Kings Highway Reconstruction (Meadow Lane to Hamilton Boulevard)

This project is the full reconstruction of Kings Highway from Meadow Lane to Hamilton Boulevard. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections, and cross street connections. A contract was approved with Steve Harris Construction, Inc. on November 11, 2023 in the amount of $1,393,482.74. Construction is scheduled to begin Jun 1, 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in October of 2023.

La Plante Avenue Water Main Replacement (Dacotah Street to Boies Street)

This project is the replacement of the existing water main along La Plante Avenue from Dacotah Street to Boies Street. A contract was awarded to RP Constructors on February 6, 2023 in the amount of $1,595,429.42. This project is scheduled to begin in June and is anticipated to be completed in October 2023.

Lorraine Avenue Sewer Point Repair Project (South Cedar Street to South Lyons Street)

This project includes the repair to damaged sewer pipe, replacement of water services bored through sewers, and replacement of street and sidewalk paving above the damaged utilities. This project will be bid in April of 2023 and is anticipated to be complete in August of 2023.

Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard Pedestrian Crossing

This project includes upgrading the intersection of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard with pedestrian crossings and sidewalk ramps at all four corners. New pedestrian signals will also be installed with this project. Construction will start in May 2023 and be completed in June 2023. This project was awarded to I & A Construction on December 12, 2022, in the amount of $164,300.44.

Pierce Street Water Main Replacement (5th Street to 7th Street)

This project is the replacement of the existing water main along Pierce Street between 5th Street and 7th Street. The project was awarded by the City Council on August 8, 2022, to Sioux City Engineering Company. Work is anticipated to start in June of 2023 following the delivery of all project materials.

Stone Park Boulevard Reconstruction Project

This project consists of reconstructing Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Street to Broken Kettle Road, this includes new water, storm, and sanitary mains along with a new culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard at Broken Kettle Road. Stage 1 along Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Street to Aspenwood Street and Stage 2A at the box culvert east of Broken Kettle were completed in 2022. Stages B and C include improvements at Broken Kettle Road; Stage 3 on Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood Street to Rebecca Street will all be completed April-June 2023. This project was awarded to Sioux City Engineering Company on February 28, 2022, in the amount of $3,992,796.56.

South Fairmount Reconstruction Project (Transit Avenue to Vine Avenue)

This project is the full reconstruction of South Fairmount St. between Transit Avenue and Vine Avenue. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, re-placement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections, and cross street connections. The work to be completed during the 2022 construction season will close S. Fairmount from just North of Laurel Avenue to just North of Peters Avenue. The contractor resumed work on April 4, 2022, and work was substantially completed the week of August 29, 2022. Punchlist items are being corrected. This project was awarded to Vander Pol Excavating for $1,967,692.31.

South Rustin Street Reconstruction Project (Leech Avenue to Dodge Avenue)

This project is the full reconstruction of South Rustin Street between Leech Avenue and Dodge Avenue. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections, and cross street connections. A contract was approved with RP Constructors, LLC on May 23, 2022, for $2,446,694.59. Construction work is anticipated to resume in early April 2023 and be fully complete in June of 2023. Remaining work will be coordinated with the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction to minimize impacts to the traveling public.

Thompson Park Improvement Project

This project includes the construction of playground structures and safety play surfacing, an open shelter, signage, and other miscellaneous park improvements at 803 14th Street and 1400 Ingleside Avenue. Construction started in October 2022 with tree removals and will be completed in Spring 2023. This project was awarded to KP Construction, Inc. on September 12, 2022, in the amount of $644,457.50.

West Palmer Avenue and George Street Intersection Reconstruction

This project consists of reconstructing the intersection of West Palmer Avenue and George Street, this includes new water, sanitary mains, and street paving. Construction is anticipated to start in June 2023. A contract was awarded to Mark Albenesius, Inc. on January 23, 2023, in the amount of $830,082.65.

West 3rd Street and West Street Intersection Improvements

This project consists of reconstructing the intersection of West 3rd Street and West Street, this includes new water, sanitary mains, storm sewer, and street paving. Construction is anticipated to start in May 2023. A contract was awarded to Subsurfco, LLC on September 26, 2022, in the amount of $1,244,397.09.

Whispering Creek Drive and Castles Gate Drive Intersection Repaving

This project includes repaving Whispering Creek Drive through the intersection, and approximately 100 feet of Castles Gate Drive. The existing streets will be reconstructed to include granular subbase and subdrains. Whispering Creek Drive will be widened from 27-foot wide to 31-foot wide and existing sidewalks will be replaced to 5-foot width. This project will be completed in two (2) stages to maintain local traffic to Castles Gate Drive which is a dead-end cul-de-sac. Construction will start in mid-June 2023 and be completed in August 2023.

Floyd Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Lining Project

This project includes heavy cleaning, light cleaning, and CIPP lining of approximately 3,500 linear feet of sanitary sewer interceptor line located adjacent to Floyd Boulevard, south of Northern Valley Drive. Construction is expected to be complete by September of 2023.

Rebecca Street Reconstruction (West 16th Street to Villa Ave.)

This project includes the installation of new water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and service connections; and construction of new paving sidewalks, driveway approaches, and sidewalk ramps. Construction is expected to be complete by October 2023. A contract was awarded to Sioux City Engineering Co. in the amount of $1,777,077.60 on February 6, 2023.

21st/Clark Emergency Utility Repair Project

This project includes the installation of new water main, storm sewer, intakes, and all required paving to complete the repair. Construction is expected to be complete by May of 2023.

FY 2023 Annual Sewer Lining Project

This project includes spot repairs, heavy cleaning, light cleaning, and CIPP lining of approximately 4,400 linear feet of sewer line at various locations throughout the City. Construction is expected to be complete by August of 2023. Bids will be received for this project on April 11, 2023.