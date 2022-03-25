SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City has announced plans to resume a construction project that will close part of a residential road.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, Work on the Ingleside Avenue Reconstruction Project from 18th street to 21st street will begin again for the 2022 construction season.

The release indicated that the contractor plans to begin work on April 4, if weather permits, to complete driveway and sidewalk replacement, grading, seeding, and cleanup.

From 18 street to 21 street will be closed to traffic and work is expected to be completed by May.

The release stated that drivers are advised to slow down, use caution, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.