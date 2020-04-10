Sioux City Engineering gives plans for 2020 construction projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division recently released a list of all the construction projects currently under construction along with the proposed projects for this calendar year.

The Engineering Division said they understand that residents and businesses may be inconvenienced by construction activities and street closures associated with the projects. They also said they appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as they work to improve the city’s infrastructure.

Below is a list with some details about each project:

10th Street and Irene Street paving repair project

This project includes the removal and replacement paving, sidewalk, and inlets damaged by a water main break. This project is anticipated to be completed in May 2020.

2019 annual sidewalk program

This project includes the removal and replacement of any defective sidewalks that were marked for repair/replacement in zone nine in May/June 2019, and have not already been repaired/replaced by the property owners. The zone map is available on the city website. This project is projected to be completed by November 2020.

2020 annual resurfacing project

This project is located at Stone Park Boulevard from Hamilton Boulevard to Pierce Street, 5th Street from Pierce Street to Jennings Street, 11th Street from Jackson Street to Floyd Boulevard, and 14th Street from Jackson Street to Main Street. The project includes the construction of new curb and butter, sidewalk ADA ramps, and new asphalt overlay. This project is projected to be completed by October 2020.

2020 phase I utility pavement repair project, Sylvian Way and Pelletier Drive

This project is located at the intersection of Sylvian Way and Pelletier Drive and includes the removal and replacement of watermains, damaged storm intakes, and damaged street paving. This project is projected to be completed by August 2020.

2021 annual resurfacing project phase I

This project includes the construction of curb and gutter, sidewalk ramp reconstruction, and asphalt resurfacing. This project has two worksites:

Hamilton Boulevard from 7th Street to Wesley Parkway and is expected to be completed by July 2020.

Jackson Street from 5th Street to 14th Street, Jackson Street from 36th Street to 39th Street, and 30th Street from Jackson Street to Jones Street. This portion of the project is projected to be completed by November 2020.

Bluff Road reconstruction project and Bluff Road Bridge

This project will remove Floyd Channel Bridge over Bacon Creek Channel and connect Bluff Road to Stockyards Place. This project is projected to be completed by July 2020.

Correctionville Road resurfacing project

This project will complete work on Correctionville Road from Paxton Street to the city’s limits. It includes the construction of curb and gutter, sidewalk ramp reconstruction, and asphalt resurfacing. This project is projected to start by May 18 and is anticipated to be completed by August 2020.

Glenn Avenue reconstruction project

This will be a full reconstruction project of Glenn Avenue between South Rustin Street and south Cecelia Street and includes the replacement of watermain, storm and sanitary sewers, and street and sidewalk paving. This project has started and is projected to be completed in November 2020.

Ingleside Avenue reconstruction project (14th Street to 18th Street)

The project is the full reconstruction of Ingleside Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street. the contractor is anticipated to begin working on April 15 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of October 2020. This project will be completed in three stages in the following order:

Stage three will close Ingleside Avenue from just North of 17th Street to just North of 18th Street.

will close Ingleside Avenue from just North of 17th Street to just North of 18th Street. Stage one will close Ingleside Avenue just East of the intersection of 14th Street and Jackson Street to just South of 16th Street.

will close Ingleside Avenue just East of the intersection of 14th Street and Jackson Street to just South of 16th Street. Stage two will close Ingleside Avenue from just south of 16th Street to just North of 17th Street.

Leech Avenue reconstruction project (S. Fairmount Street to S. Rustin Street)

This project is the full reconstruction of Leech Avenue from South Fairmount Street to South Rustin Street. Work for this project is anticipated to be completed in August 2020.

Military Road reconstruction and bridge rehabilitation project

This project is the full reconstruction of Military Road between Riverside Boulevard and River Drive and the Military Road Bridge. The Military Road Bridge to North Sioux City was opened to traffic on September 27, 2019. The contractor will resume work on the final project stage on or around April 20. This project is projected to be completed in July 2020.

Myrtle Street reconstruction

This project is the full reconstruction of Myrtle Street from West 23rd Street to West Clifton Street and includes the replacement of watermain, storm and sanitary sewers, and street and sidewalk paving. This project is will cover both 2020 and 2021 construction seasons.

Pierce Street reconstruction project

The contractor will continue the second half of this project from 19th Street north to 22nd Stree. These two phases are projected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down, drive carefully, and obey all traffic signs and signals.

There will be detailed information including project updates, maps, and street closures shared as the projects develop on the city’s website.