Sioux City Engineering Division announces Third Street lane closure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A lane on Third Street in Sioux City will be closing for construction.

According to a press release, the City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of the westbound lane of Third Street at Jackson Street.

One lane of travel in each direction will be allowed, and eastbound traffic on Third Street will not be allowed to go north on Jackson Street.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City

Officials said crews will be repairing a damaged water valve beginning on March 15, and the repairs are expected to last a week depending on the weather.

The city would like to remind drivers to be cautious and follow traffic laws.