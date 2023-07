SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you find yourself frequently driving on West 4th Street, you might want to add some extra minutes to your commute time.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, lanes on West 4th at Collins Street will be closed for patchwork.

The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 15. Drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution.

As usual, obey all traffic signs regarding the closure.